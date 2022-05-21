4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $497,115

Beautiful New Construction- 1st FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE in this popular Amelia plan with Tudor style exterior elevation. Incredible gourmet style kitchen with gas top range, stainless exterior vented range hood with built-in microwave range. Walk-in pantry and fantastic center island. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a spacious 400 sq. ft. loft located on the second floor. Multizone heating & A/C. SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile . Estimated completion January 2023