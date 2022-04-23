 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,000

Always wanted to buy the model home?...Bingo...Shows just like one!! Not only is it immaculate, but both the Study and Dining room have been upgraded. Open flow floor plan full of natural light on a private lot makes wonderful opportunities for family activities or entertaining. Yes, no neighbors looking in your back windows, but still all of the amenities of a great neighborhood! Granite in kitchen, SS appliances, gas cooking, butlers pantry, LVP flooring, Gas Fireplace, large loft that really seems like a bonus room! All of the benefits of new construction, but you can move in ASAP!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts