Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The main level features an open floorplan with a kitchen that opens to a breakfast area and adjacent family room, as well as a guest suite and a study. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. EVP flooring is featured throughout the main level (except guest room). The 2nd floor includes the primary suite, along with 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and a loft. The primary bathroom features a large, luxury shower, and quartz counters are featured in all baths. Additional upgrades include a fireplace with marble surround, composite stairs w/metal balusters, and a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, dates are subject to change.