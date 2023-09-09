LOCATION. BRIGHT...HIGH CEILINGS....NEW NEW NEW. If you are truly ready to make the move UPTOWN this home offers everything and is A BRAND NEW HOME. It's so hard today to find UNIQUE ARCHITECTURE and the KIND OF OPEN DESIGN. Great PRIVATE FENCED BACK YARD and just a QUICK JUMP TO ALL THE GREAT AMENITIES THAT THIS GROWING AREA HAS TO OFFER. You will LOVE THE AMOUNT OF LIGHT that is coming in with Transom Window Designs that make PRIVACY A PRIORITY. Great appointments, wonderful flow and OPTIONAL 4TH BEDROOM on the main floor currently being used as an office. Take a LOOK AT THIS UNIQUE HOME that brings OPEN AND BRIGHT AND COOL TO A NEW LEVEL. 4th bedroom (no closet) on main floor is currently being used as an offce.