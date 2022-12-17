4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $500,000

Welcome home to your large, gorgeous 2-story home in the desirable Meridale Community. Move in ready 4BR, 2.5BA home with room for everyone! First floor features prefinished hardwoods throughout most living spaces, formal dining room off entry hall connected to kitchen by the butler's pantry. Relax in the large living room with gas log fireplace which opens to breakfast area and well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded gas stove. Work in style in the bright office with French doors. Walk-in pantry with tons of storage, mudroom/drop zone leads to 2-car garage. Upstairs are all four large bedrooms, laundry closet and spacious loft with terrace for morning coffee. Primary bedroom with huge walk in closet, second closet. En-suite bath has oversized, fully-tiled shower. Large, flat back yard that backs to trees for privacy. Minutes from Northlake Mall, Birkdale Village and close to Concord Mills Mall. Convenient to I-485 and I-77.