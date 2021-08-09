 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $500,000

  • Updated
Fantastic all-brick custom built home in the highly-desired Radbourne Neighborhood. Over 80 k in upgrades/updates! Amazing rocking chair front porch on a cul-de-sac offering privacy. Semi-open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, & tiled back splash. Open kitchen/family room w/ brick-lined gas fireplace. Hardwoods on main level. Master offers two walk-in closets & an amazing renovated bathroom. Huge attic with lots of storage space. Gorgeous crown molding throughout. Picturesque park-like backyard w/ a large deck and magnificent three-season perennial gardens. In-ground irrigation surrounding the home. Homeowners' Association offers a community clubhouse, in-ground pools, & tennis courts. If you like nature walking and biking, the neighborhood offers nearby access to the Clark's Creek greenway. The community is minutes from UNCC, restaurants, shopping centers, with quick access to I-85 & I-77 and 15 min to the light rail.

