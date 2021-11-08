This Beautiful Custom Built Home with an open concept is situated near a Cul-De-Sac Street with a canopy of mature trees. Enter through a 2 Story Foyer with Wood Floors. The 2 Story Living Room features a brick Fireplace surrounded by french doors. Formal Dining Room features upgraded light fixtures w/custom cabinets. Crown molding throughout the home. The Kitchen features White Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances w/gas cooktop in the island. Owners suite on 1st floor with Dual Vanities, large shower, jetted tub with two-sided fireplace, upgraded countertops, Walk-In closet and an attached large sunroom. Fully remodeled upstairs bathroom with custom tile, upgraded countertops and lighting. Upstairs loft with with full service bar and space for entertaining. $540 Warranty included good until 12/31/22
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $505,000
