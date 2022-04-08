Modern townhome with private home site. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with oversized 2 car garage. First floor has guest suite with full bath, hardwoods on staircase, second floor has 2 decks off front and back, perfect for entertaining. Lots of natural light, kitchen open to the family room. Third floor has owners suite, owners bath with 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Exterior has lots of stone around garage and stair case. Community has a pool and cabana with 2 ponds and walking paths. Close to uptown Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $508,182
