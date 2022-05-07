FINAL OPPORTUNITY! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! This 3-story Brantley plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,400 square feet. The main floor features a full bath and spacious bedroom, which walks out to the patio. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, quartz counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the primary suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include quartz counters in all baths, oak tread stairs, metal balusters & a tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the primary bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $510,000
District: Cabarrus County
My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…
