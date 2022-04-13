 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $518,000

This is a fantastic 4 bedroom home in a thriving community! It is near all things Charlotte & Huntersville. It has huge bedrooms upstairs. Primary bedroom has two large walk in closets for all those clothes you love. Secondary bedroom has its onw ensuite bath as well! This home is immaculate. You will want to make it yours the moment you drive by and see this large corner lot with a beautiful fully fenced back yard.

