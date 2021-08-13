4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,000

Entertainer's delight with many unique upgrades! Two story foyer greets you with beautiful hardwoods, wrought iron staircase, and wide moldings. Amazing open kitchen w/ abundance of resurfaced cabinets, granite countertops, and new Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. Open family room w/ modern stone fireplace w/ a flame that changes colors. You'll love entertaining on the STUNNING 4 Seasons Sunroom w/ sliding windows, tiled flooring, and new heating/cooling system. Entertaining overflows onto composite deck and a beautiful concrete patio w/ built in gas grill, sink, outdoor gas fireplace and custom capstone seating. Master suite with cozy sitting area, new LVP flooring, and fresh paint. Master bathroom updates include: new tiled shower, stone tub surround, tiled flooring, painted cabinets, fresh paint. Impressive master closet w/ custom cabinetry. Sensational theater room w/ 5 custom recliners, 102” tv w/ projector and ss system. Additional upgrades: lighting and plumbing fixtures.