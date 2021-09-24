 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,000

Beautiful home in sought-after Peach Orchard Estates. Cabarrus County taxes with Charlotte address. Two flex rooms, as well as large bonus room, that can be used as formal dining, office space, study, or whatever you need. Both front rooms have french doors. Perfect set up for home office(s). Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and two story great room. Stainless appliances, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, large pantry and large center island. New hardwood flooring on main level. Large master bedroom on main. Master bath with dual vanities, large garden tub as well as separate shower stall. A few of the many upgrades include central water filtering system, smart thermostats, Ring doorbell, keyless deadbolt, extra storage under the staircase in the laundry area and surround sound system. Outside, enjoy the screened porch as well as the convenience of a shed for extra storage and pergola for outdoor dining. Fenced yard with apple trees on cul-de-sac. Excellent school system.

