Beautiful home in sought-after Peach Orchard Estates. Cabarrus County taxes with Charlotte address. Two flex rooms, as well as large bonus room, that can be used as formal dining, office space, study, or whatever you need. Both front rooms have french doors. Perfect set up for home office(s). Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and two story great room. Stainless appliances, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, large pantry and large center island. New hardwood flooring on main level. Large master bedroom on main. Master bath with dual vanities, large garden tub as well as separate shower stall. A few of the many upgrades include central water filtering system, smart thermostats, Ring doorbell, keyless deadbolt, extra storage under the staircase in the laundry area and surround sound system. Outside, enjoy the screened porch as well as the convenience of a shed for extra storage and pergola for outdoor dining. Fenced yard with apple trees on cul-de-sac. Excellent school system.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 6:
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis released its Christmas event scheduled starting with a kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights Saturday, November 20.
CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors had been in this position before – just last year, as a matter of fact:
Her fiance, Austin Eskew, said in an interview with NBC News the couple was unvaccinated due to infertility fears she had with the shot.