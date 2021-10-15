4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,000

Gorgeous Home that is custom built! This Mediterranean Transitional Style home features; a courtyard driveway with a two-car garage, an absolute stunning kitchen that sells you as soon as you walk-in, actual brick fireplaces in great room and kitchen. The Master Suite has plenty of lighting and the en suite has beautiful plumbing fixtures with an actual bidet and a large walk-in closet. This lovely home also has a loft that overlooks great room with built-in shelves, bonus room with a play room/office, hardwood floors on main level, extraordinary windows that allows natural lighting, upgraded plumbing fixtures through-out, country French kitchen cabinets, custom white-washed brick in kitchen, huge walk-in pantry with multi-tier shelves, wash sink and cabinets in laundry room, granite counters throughout, beautiful custom lighting, custom crown molding throughout, crawl space fan, mini workshop under home, cobblestone with fire pit and a large deck! This beautiful home is A Must See! Please remove shoes or wear complimentary shoe covers when viewing. Masks are required.