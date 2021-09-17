This brick Pulte Highland Creek home offers a classic mix of formal living areas and sought after two story great room with fireplace. Natural light abounds in the great room and private sunroom featuring 12.5' ceilings and builtin shelving. Kitchen boasts of new appliances, granite counter tops, chefs desk, an island and breakfast room. The downstairs office has bay window and true divided light door. Spacious 14.5X20.5 primary bedroom offers awesome en suite renovated bath, walk-in shower with dual shower heads, custom 3/8" glass surround and separtate soaking tub. dual vanity sinks, walkin closet with shelves. Good sized three additional bedrooms plus hall bath with dual sink vanity. Dont miss the screened porch and hot tub on private deck. Garage with storage. Recent updates include custom door/cabinet hardware, new carpet, painted inside and out, refinished hardwood floors, 2021 HVAC, 2021 Water heater, new kitchen appliances, new comodes. Awesome neighborhood amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $524,000
