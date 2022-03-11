 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000

  • Updated
Come out and take a look at this stunning home and be greeted with high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor with a tray ceiling and a big beautiful bathroom. Huge BONUS room upstairs. Make this home yours bc it will not last long!!!!

