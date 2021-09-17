 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $529,000

Elegance Awaits in The Amenity Rich Radbourne Community. Over $75k in Upgrades. Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath home with Bonus Room (5th Bedroom). Soaring 2 Story Foyer Flanked by Formal Dining and Office with Built-Ins. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with New Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Black Stainless Appliances, Stainless Farmhouse Sink and Floating Shelves. Bamboo Flooring Throughout Main. Laundry on Main with Cabinetry and Sink. New Apex Energy Efficient Windows. Ample Primary Suite offers Sitting Area, Fireplace, Tray Ceiling and Private Balcony. Primary Bath with Vaulted Ceiling, Granite Counters at Dual Sink and Walk-In Closet. Two Jack and Jill Baths Adjoin Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs. Outdoor Living includes Deck with Grill, Private Tree Line Backyard and Basketball Court. Pristine Home...Stylish Updates...Impeccable Homesite!

