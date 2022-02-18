 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $531,000

Beautiful home in Davis Lake. This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs with 3 full baths. In the basement, you will find an apartment/In-Law Suite with a kitchen full bath, laundry and 2 additional bedrooms. Have your morning cup of coffee out on the screened-in porch. Enjoy your evening in the hot tub! Come check out this great home today!!

