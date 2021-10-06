4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $535,000

Such an amazing home with a fully finished BASEMENT!! You will need to see this to believe all the space that is under this one roof. Formal living and dining with marble floors that flow into the kitchen that features granite counters and an island that is about 6-7 feet long. There is a full breakfast area off the kitchen. The walk in pantry is ready for all your snacks!! You have a dedicated office off the family room on the main floor as well as surround sound built into the home Upstairs you have 4 bedrooms plus a loft and the laundry room. The Primary bedroom has a sitting area with his and her closets. The loft is a nice size as well. The basement has a full bathroom, a theater room, rec room and workout room that also leads to the outside. Seller prefers an end of November closing.