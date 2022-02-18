Prepare to be impressed with this absolutely stunning home in Highland Creek! With a two-story foyer and great room, large windows with transoms, and a sunroom with 12-foot ceilings, every room is flooded with natural light. The main floor features beautiful wood floors, an office w/ French doors, a living room, a formal dining room w/ a butlers pantry, a see-thru gas fireplace connecting the great room and sunroom, a front and a rear staircase, a breakfast room and a screen porch overlooking the large, private backyard. The gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, an electric cooktop, a spacious pantry, a wall oven/microwave, a large center island and tons of cabinet and counterspace. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom and bath, both with vaulted ceilings, and three secondary bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans. 6-inch gutters w/gutter guards and updated lighting/fans throughout. Don't let this beautiful home get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $539,900
