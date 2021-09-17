4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $550,000

 Skip to main content
Captivating all-brick 4 bedroom home with a spacious and open floor plan. As soon as you walk in, the first thing you notice are the immense windows which offer a ton of natural light throughout. Beautiful hardwoods in the main living quarters. The living room opens into the kitchen and offers built-in shelves and a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, built-in all stainless steel appliances. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, oversized driveway, manicured lawn with an inviting deck and screened in porch with plenty of room to entertain. Easy access to major roadways to get you anywhere in Charlotte 20 minute drive to center city and 25 minutes to the airport.

