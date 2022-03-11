4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $550,000

Stately, full brick on lovely street of mature landscaping & trees. Impressive, grand 2 story foyer with curved staircase & hardwood floors. Spacious, flowing floor plan with tons of natural lighting from it's large windows throughout. Formal dining room with moldings. Main level office/5th bedroom (incl.closet) with it's own door for privacy. Wood floors throughout foyer, dining, and kitchen. Light kitchen cabinets & solid counters. Huge 3 car garage. Owner's suite upstairs is enormous and features private screened porch balcony overlooking scenic backyard bordered by mature trees. Fourth bedroom has its own bathroom. Second & third bd's share jack & jill bathroom. Back deck is recent, overlooks the fenced yard, and large enough for entertaining. 360 degree tour at http://www.6309queensbury.com. ****The sellers have asked that all offers be received by 7PM on Friday, March 11th. ****