Residing in the desirable and conveniently located Radbourne community, this home captures you with its beauty and presence as you approach on the lengthy curved driveway. Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac on .55 acres, the home is enveloped by a mature tree canopy affording ample privacy and shade. You'll find this master-down home to be even more stunning inside with newly refinished hardwood floors, new carpet in upstairs bedrooms, and built-in bookcases, desks, cabinetry, and millwork throughout. The kitchen is very spacious and modern with beautiful quartzite countertops, new fixtures, and updated cabinets. All 3 full baths have been modernized from top to bottom, with a standalone jetted tub and a large dual-head shower in the master suite. A spacious sunroom adjoined to the great room overlooks the expansive backyard. The deck is newly refinished and the entire home has been freshened with new paint. This must see home is move-in ready and waiting for its new homeowner(s).
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $555,000
