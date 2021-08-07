Gorgeous home in the highly desirable Holcomb Woods community! This spacious open layout offers tons of natural light and views of your private backyard. The main level offers a private office room, formal study, powder room, dining room with a butler's pantry. Beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen, large family room and extended back patio. Upstairs is just as impressive with a massive laundry room, large size bedrooms, loft and owner's suite with a walk-in-closet. Huge backyard with open lot and back wooded for privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $560,000
