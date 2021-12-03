4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $575,000

Prepare to be amazed! As you make your way into the front door you are greeted by hardwood floors in a large 2 story foyer, flanked by a formal dining room with tray ceilings and a formal living room. The foyer flows into your large, open great room with built-in cabinets and stone fireplace. This area combined with an open kitchen featuring hardwood floors double/microwave with a nice breakfast bar makes the space feel cozy but spacious. The kitchen also features tile backsplash and quartz countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage plus an office nook. The great room leads into a very large screened porch with skylights and vaulted ceilings. The second floor features two bedrooms that have a jack and Jill set up. The 3rd bedroom has its own bathroom. Your primary bedroom has french doors and high tray ceilings. You also get two walk-in closets and a very large bathroom with a jet tub, dual vanity sinks and tile shower. 3rd floor features a large bonus room. Pool, Tennis, Club