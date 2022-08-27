 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $584,000

Price Improvement! Gorgeous move in ready home in popular Hickory Ridge school district! Cabarrus County (Harrisburg) location and taxes, Charlotte mailing address. Designer finishes throughout. Open concept living with dedicated home office and guest suite on the main floor. 4 total bedrooms, 3 full baths + dedicated office and large loft. Bright white kitchen with large island, SS appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. 5" engineered hardwoods throughout main level. Drop zone at garage. Upstairs is the owner's retreat with 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft with millwork feature wall. Laundry room upstairs with built in cabinetry. Outside you'll find a covered patio with extended patio area perfect for entertaining! Wooded lot line behind the house gives increased privacy. Great community amenities with pool, cabana, playground, soccer field, walking trails, and more. Ideal location right off 485 and minutes to schools, shopping, and restaurants.

