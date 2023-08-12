Beautiful end-unit MODEL townhome! This MODEL home has it all. The first level boasts a 2- car garage with extra storage, a guest suite with en-suite bathroom equipped with walk in shower, mud room, and entry foyer. 1st and 2nd floors have 9ft ceilings and 8ft doors! The second floor opens up to a large gourmet kitchen with a natural gas cooktop, SS appliances, backsplash, and upgraded cabinets. There is also an enormous living room pre-wired for smart tv, along with huge dinning room that can fit oversized tables! The 3rd level has has a loft for additional entertaining, a very spacious primary suite with EXTRA LARGE SPA SHOWER, along with 2 secondary bedrooms and secondary full bathroom with dual vanity! Only 20 min from the heart of uptown epicenter. Just 19 min from the airport. Grocery shopping, resturaunts, malls, YMCAs, other gyms, greenways etc. within a 3 min to 13 min. distance travel time from community! East access to I-77, I-85, and I-485.