1.38 acre wooded cul-de-sac lot in peaceful Northlake offers loads of privacy! This beautiful home has an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Two great rooms are connected by a see through fireplace. The kitchen features SS appliances & granite. The primary bedroom is on the main level and has a huge en suite bath with a jetted shower & electric fireplace! There is garage space for 3 cars and an area above which could be finished to add additional living space. Basement includes additional living area and kitchenette, two office spaces (that may be used as bedrooms if septic tank permits allow), and a large laundry/mud room. There are also laundry connections on the main level. Enjoy the wooded, tranquil backyard on the oversized deck or screened in gazebo and take in the water views of the nearby pond.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $589,000
