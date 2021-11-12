 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $605,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $605,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $605,000

Prepare to be amazed! As you make your way into the front door you are greeted by hardwood floors in a large 2 story foyer, flanked by a formal dining room with tray ceilings and a formal living room. The foyer flows into your large, open great room with built-in cabinets and stone fireplace. This area combined with an open kitchen featuring hardwood floors double/microwave with a nice breakfast bar makes the space feel cozy but spacious. The kitchen also features tile backsplash and quartz countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage plus an office nook. The great room leads into a very large screened porch with skylights and vaulted ceilings. The second floor features two bedrooms that have a jack and Jill set up. The 3rd bedroom has its own bathroom. Your primary bedroom has french doors and high tray ceilings. You also get two walk-in closets and a very large bathroom with a jet tub, dual vanity sinks and tile shower. 3rd floor features a large bonus room. Pool, Tennis, Club

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts