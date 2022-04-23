 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $615,900

Beautiful new custom-built home with full walkout basement in the desirable Farmwood North Subdivision. Open floor plan with oversized island and beautiful bright kitchen. Breakfast nook and a dining area. Built ins on each side of the fireplace. Split bedroom plan on main floor with oversized primary bedroom suite. Wait until you see the beams nestled in the vaulted ceiling! Primary suite bathroom is a spa like oasis with modern soaker tub and large shower featuring rainfall shower head, multiple additional jets. Bedrooms have connecting hall bath. Large deck overlooks tree lined backyard. Must see basement that features a large bonus room, fun modern bathroom. Could also make a perfect guest space. 1500 additional unfinished square feet of living space could make a great in-law apartment or perfect amazing recreational space! Basement level is complete with large walkout and finished patio. So many features in an amazing location! Nothing cookie cutter about this home!

