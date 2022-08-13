4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $620,000

Gorgeous move in ready home in the popular Hickory Ridge school district! Designer finishes throughout. Open concept living with dedicated home office and guest suite on the main floor. 4 total bedrooms, 3 full baths + dedicated office and large loft. Highly desirable white kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops and lots of natural light. 5" engineered hardwoods throughout main level. Drop zone at garage. Upstairs is the owner's retreat with 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft with millwork feature wall. So many possibilities of how to use this space! Laundry room upstairs with built in cabinetry. Outside you'll find a covered patio with extended patio area perfect for entertaining! Wooded lot line behind the house gives increased privacy. Great community amenities with pool, cabana, playground, soccer field, walking trails, and more. Ideal location right off 485 and minutes to schools, shopping, and restaurants.