  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $635,000

Gerogeous home with cathedral ceiling. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Mster is on the main. Built-in bookcases, desks, cabinetry and millwork throughout. Kitchen is a great size with quartz counter tops. PLEASE NOT THAT THE SELLER IS UPDATING THE RPOADS WITH HOA INFORMATION ON IT WILL BE UPLOADED SOON.

