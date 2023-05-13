Every little thing she has is magic! Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that has been classically updated with every upgrade imaginable. The moment you step inside, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light in every room. The spacious living room boasts a cozy, designer fireplace & flows to the dining room which leads to an updated kitchen complete with a dreamy apron sink, island, custom backsplash & more. Each of the two guest bedrooms is generously sized & accessible to the hall bathroom that features a made to order walk in tub! Upstairs is a full private suite! The classy primary suite features a luxurious en-suite bathroom with separate double vanities & a private loo. The back den is perfect for morning coffee & did we mention the natural light?! Another choice for your morning routine is the sunroom that overlooks the glorious outdoor space. Outside, you'll find an oasis with patio space, perennials & artificial turf, overlooking the pond. Exhale