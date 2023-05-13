Introducing a stunning custom-built ranch home, offering the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. With its prime location and exquisite craftsmanship, this brand new construction is sure to impress. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by a spacious and inviting living room, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The open concept floor plan flows seamlessly into the kitchen. The adjacent dining area is open to the kitchen. Enjoy direct access to the private backyard directly off the living room, providing the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings and activities. The highlight of this property is an oversized 2 car garage, providing ample space for your vehicles and additional storage. The bedrooms are generously sized, each offering a comfortable and private retreat. You'll appreciate the ample storage space throughout the home! Overall, this custom-built ranch home offers a rare combination of luxury, comfort, and functionality. Don't miss this opportunity to make it yours!