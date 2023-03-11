This sensational Bridwell Home pushes all the right buttons! Exceptional construction & design. You will love the spacious front porch & screened rear porch-perfect to relax and entertain. Premium laminate wood flooring begins at the double door entry & throughout the home. Open first floor plan includes the Primary suite w/board & batten walls, beautifully crafted bath & walk-in closet. Main living area offers offers a lovely gas fireplace & flows into the dining area w/access to the rear porch. The stunning open kitchen features quartz counters, herringbone tile backsplash, KitchenAid appliances, island w/seating & walk in pantry w/appliance counter. A service hall houses the laundry area, powder room, drop zone & entry to the rear porch & double garage. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms w/walk-in closets. One bedroom has as a private bath. The hall bath serves the other bedroom & upstairs rec room, office area & bonus room/4th bedroom.