4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained home with many upgrades in Harrisburg’s desirable Holcomb Woods. This 4 bed, 4.5 bath, open concept home features abundant natural light, neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Gourmet kitchen offers expansive island with seating, designer cabinets, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, stainless appliances, double oven and gas cooktop. Adjacent breakfast area and family room with stacked stone fireplace. Primary bed on main with transom windows and access to the covered patio. Ensuite includes an over-sized vertical shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Dedicated office with French doors for those working from home. Upstairs offers a bed, full bath, loft, walk-in storage and balcony. Flat, usable, fenced backyard that backs to woods with a path leading to creek, extended garage and tankless water heater. Amenities include pool, playground, soccer fields and walking trails. Cabarrus County Hickory Ridge School District.