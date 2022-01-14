 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained home with many upgrades in Harrisburg’s desirable Holcomb Woods. This 4 bed, 4.5 bath, open concept home features abundant natural light, neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Gourmet kitchen offers expansive island with seating, designer cabinets, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, stainless appliances, double oven and gas cooktop. Adjacent breakfast area and family room with stacked stone fireplace. Primary bed on main with transom windows and access to the covered patio. Ensuite includes an over-sized vertical shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Dedicated office with French doors for those working from home. Upstairs offers a bed, full bath, loft, walk-in storage and balcony. Flat, usable, fenced backyard that backs to woods with a path leading to creek, extended garage and tankless water heater. Amenities include pool, playground, soccer fields and walking trails. Cabarrus County Hickory Ridge School District.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts