4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $699,900

Rare opportunity to own a brand new custom built home under construction in Charlotte area. Exquisite architectural details throughout: rich molding, coffered and vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and a graceful staircase. You’ll love the open floor plan that is great for entertaining boasting a beautiful light filled foyer, study, spacious great room w/ fireplace opening to an amazing gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinetry, ss appliances, quartz counters, center island, large pantry, and dining area. Upper level boast spacious primary suite w/fireplace, spa like master bath, and 3 bedrooms. The screened porch, covered patio, and private level yard offer great space for relaxing as well as entertaining. Oversized garage with workshop area. Convenient location minutes from shopping, dining, uptown Charlotte & airport.