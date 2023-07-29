Built in 2019, this beautiful, contemporary duet features high end finishings throughout. Chef's kitchen with Bertazzoni SS gas range, Samsung appliances, farm house sink, quartz counters, and an oversized island with seating. Custom stained 1" white oak hardwood floors and Arcadia blinds throughout the open floor plan. Family room has gas fireplace and bar. European spa primary bath. Entertaining will be a breeze with three outdoor living areas including large 2nd floor roof deck with designated gas line and breezy, shaded side porch overlooking artificial turf, stone patio and fire pit. Awesome West End location, close to Lynx Gold Line, Savona Mill, breweries, greenway, and the Panthers stadium. 10 minutes to South End, and uptown, 15 minutes to South Park and airport. Additional features gas tankless water heater, Ring doorbell and camera, motion detectors throughout 1st and 2nd floor, flood lights and full range camera for back yard. All of this and NO HOA!!