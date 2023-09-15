Rarely do properties like this one become available, with only changing hands two times in the last six decades. Your chance to reside in an authentic Mid-Century Modern masterpiece, tastefully updated while preserving its timeless charm, has arrived. Nestled in the hidden gem neighborhood of Burtonwood, this residence offers unparalleled convenience, w/Southpark Mall, Phillips Place, Cotswold, & more just a stone's throw away. This exceptional property boasts a spacious homesite adorned w/lush trees & verdant vegetation, providing both privacy & tranquility. What sets it apart is the absence of "cut-through" streets, creating an idyllic sanctuary to call home. Step inside this generously sized 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom abode & you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light that bathes the open kitchen & multiple living & entertaining spaces. It's the kind of home that allows you to create cherished memories for years to come. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to make it yours!