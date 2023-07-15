Welcome home to Country Club Heights.. In the heart of Plaza Midwood!! Come check out this brand new build by KO Construction & Contracting. Open floor concept with downstairs office, stunning bar area and engineered hardwoods throughout the first level. Spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, waterfall island, and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Natural gas fireplace, outdoor deck area with fully fenced in backyard. Designer lighting selected throughout the property. Absolutely stunning primary suite with walk-in closets and gorgeous master bathroom. Only minutes from Plaza Midwood, NoDa, and Uptown/Southend. Call this property home today.