Exquisitely designed custom built home situated on 10 acres in a country setting, but still accessible to I-85/new exit 65. Beautiful chef's kitchen w/ high-end Electrolux appliances, stunning beaded inset custom cabinetry, huge island w/ prep sink, custom banquette breakfast dining plus sep. formal dining room. 15' cathedral ceilings in great room w/ gorgeous stone fireplace surrounded by built-ins. The owner's suite wing of the home includes elegant travertine tile and granite throughout bathroom, massive closet w/ custom built-ins, leading to 2nd entrance in large laundry room. 2nd floor houses the 4th bedroom, a full bath, large 2nd living area, and wired/plumbed for full kitchen (perfect for in-law suite/apartment/etc). Finished basement w/ 2nd kitchen, full bath, plenty of room for game tables and currently used for gym. Outside you'll love the 1040SF saltwater pool w/ huge cabana for entertaining. *Don't miss the Virtual Tour w/ 98 pics & interactive 3D Matterport floor plans!*
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $1,270,000
