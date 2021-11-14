Charming 4BR 3BA home in China Grove! Home features original hardwood floors, beautiful glass french doors throughout the home and high ceilings. Large closets throughout the home plus a huge Cedar walk-in closet upstairs. Main level features 2 large bedrooms, an oversized living room with a fireplace with natural gas logs, large dining room, small breakfast nook, kitchen, pantry and 2 full baths. Upstairs is full bath, 2 bedrooms, small kitchenette, and a large open area that was formerly another bedroom. Modern dual pane windows that fold in for easy cleaning. Roof is 11yrs old, HVAC is < 2 years old. The 2-car detached garage is wired with two 220 outlets and has plenty of storage areas. Additional carport behind the garage. This home was originally built in 1900 and moved in 1970 from E. Thom St to it's current site. It was completely remodeled at that time, including insulated. Duke Energy reports show that this home is more energy efficient as new homes of the same size.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again
- Updated
CONCORD – The band was blaring.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams
- Updated
CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.
- Updated
The City of Concord was named one of the nation's top "boomtowns" by SmartAsset and was the highest ranked city in North Carolina.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.