Unique charming 4BR 3BA home in China Grove! You need to see the inside of this home to see the great potential it holds. Built in 1900 per tax records and features original hardwood floors, beautiful glass doors throughout the home and high ceilings. With some TLC, this home can once again become the showplace it was meant to be! Large closets throughout the home plus a huge Cedar walk-in closet. Main level features 2 large bedrooms, an oversized living room with a fireplace with natural gas logs, large dining room, small breakfast nook, kitchen, pantry and 2 full baths. Upstairs is full bath, 2 bedrooms, small kitchenette, and a large open area that was formerly another bedroom. Modern dual pane windows that fold in for easy cleaning. Roof is 11yrs old, HVAC is < 2 years old. The 2-car detached garage is wired with two 220 outlets and has plenty of storage areas. Additional carport behind the garage. Home sold AS-IS. Seller will make no repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $254,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…