Why wait for new when you can buy "like new" and move-in now?! This home features an open floorpan downstairs with several upgrades that include; vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Upstair's the primary suite features a large garden tub and a walk-in closet. There's three secondary bedrooms upstairs that allow for plenty of room for a bonus room, office, or additional storage! The backyard isn't very large but it's nice and private looking over trees and small creek. The covered front porch offers a nice spot to relax and cool off during the summer months and the ability to enjoy sitting outside on rainy days! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has no wasted space and is ready for it's new owners!
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $295,000
