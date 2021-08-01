4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $320,000

Welcome home. This charming full brick craftsman style home was built in 1936. Located just minutes from downtown China Grove and downtown Landis. This location allows quick access to interstate 85 and is only minutes away from great shopping and restaurants. Previous owners updated the plumbing, electrical system and windows. The current owners have updated HVAC, roof, water heater, kitchen appliances, counter tops and so much more throughout. You'll love the outdoor spaces and landscaping. Come see it for yourself. The address is China Grove. Power comes from the City of China Grove through Duke Energy. Trash and Water is serviced through Landis. Taxes are paid to Landis.