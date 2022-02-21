Wow! What a charming home on almost 1.5 acre lot in thriving China Grove. This home has gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace, nice master suite, two separate living areas plus a dining room, lots of storage, one car detached garage plus a carport for additional covered parking. There is a large fenced area that includes pool and playhouse. Lots of parking on this extra long concrete drive in excellent condition with a great place for basketball! Nice flat lot with so much privacy and space for lots of play area. No HOA or CCR's for this home. 1/2 mile from I-85 location makes this an easy trip to Salisbury, Kannapolis, Concord or Charlotte and very convenient to grocery shopping. Enjoy living in a small community but with great access to everything! You won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $350,000
