4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $379,900

Absolutely Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Style Home Remodel! Open floor plan! 4 BR 3 Bath home with 10 ft first floor ceilings on almost 1/2 acre lot! matte black finish. Original wood siding, Concrete driveway. Dream kitchen with shaker style cabinets and subway tile backsplash with granite tops. New Everything–30 Year Architectural Roof, 2 Heat Pumps, Windows, tankless Water Heater, Laminate wood flooring and custom tile. Enjoy privacy in the Large Master Suite, walk in shower with glass doors & his & her dual vanity sinks with granite counters. Large rocking chair/swing covered front porch with ceiling fans for that southern comfort feel. Stainless-steel appliances! Recessed lighting throughout the home. Nice back deck and quite fenced in back yard. Only a few minutes to I-85 and 29! Won't last long Come make this house your home!

