Absolutely Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Style Home Remodel! Open floor plan! 4 BR 3 Bath home with 10 ft first floor ceilings on almost 1/2 acre lot! matte black finish. Original wood siding, Concrete driveway. Dream kitchen with shaker style cabinets and subway tile backsplash with granite tops. New Everything–30 Year Architectural Roof, 2 Heat Pumps, Windows, tankless Water Heater, Laminate wood flooring and custom tile. Enjoy privacy in the Large Master Suite, walk in shower with glass doors & his & her dual vanity sinks with granite counters. Large rocking chair/swing covered front porch with ceiling fans for that southern comfort feel. Stainless-steel appliances! Recessed lighting throughout the home. Nice back deck and quite fenced in back yard. Only a few minutes to I-85 and 29! Won't last long Come make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
- Updated
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
- Updated
CONCORD — All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, this weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown …
- Updated
Question 1: Why do you want to run for this local position?
- Updated
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.