Charming one owner home overlooking small pond on an acre and a half with over 4,000 square feet of heated living space and options galore! Sit on either of your screen porches looking out at the pond, or sit in the Solarium reading a book. Tons of natural light all over the home. Main floor boasts master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Jack and Jill bath that is handicap accessible. Walk upstairs and be amazed by an extra living room, two flex rooms, loft, and bedroom with full bath. Flex rooms can easily be converted into bedrooms or media room. The possibilities are endless. Updates to the home include new ceiling fans on both screen porches, 6 millimeter vapor barrier, automatic foundation vents, 18 foot garage door and opener, floodlights, and electrical outlets and covers.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
- Updated
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
- Updated
Charlotte is in Mecklenburg County but has always had close ties with Cabarrus County. Many of the faculty, staff and students live here. Hone…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…