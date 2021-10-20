Charming one owner home overlooking small pond on an acre and a half with over 4,000 square feet of heated living space and options galore! Sit on either of your screen porches looking out at the pond, or sit in the Solarium reading a book. Tons of natural light all over the home. Main floor boasts master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms on the other side of the home share a Jack and Jill bath that is handicap accessible. Walk upstairs and be amazed by an extra living room, two flex rooms, loft, and bedroom with full bath. Flex rooms can easily be converted into bedrooms or media room. The possibilities are endless. Updates to the home include new ceiling fans on both screen porches, 6 millimeter vapor barrier, automatic foundation vents, 18 foot garage door and opener, floodlights, and electrical outlets and covers.
4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to …
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and…