4 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $650,000

Looking for Location and Acreage? This is the home for you! Located close to shopping, schools, restaurants & minutes from I-85, this beautiful home is located in the sought after gated Castlebrooke Farms neighborhood! With over 4,500 sf, and sitting on approx 2.73 acres, this home offers all you need and so much more! Main living is on ground level w/exquisite wood flooring thruout. Open floor plan w/oversized kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen offers remodeled cabinetry, grand bar area, granite counters, custom tile backsplash. Large master BR & bath w/tiled walk in shower, double granite vanities & his/hers closets. Natural light throughout! Upgrades include exquisite front door w/iron accents, arches and 20 ft greatroom ceilings, floor to ceiling stone FP, tinted skylights, butler's pantry, jack & jill bathroom, mud room, laundry room w/utility sink, Easy Breeze screened porch, large back patio for grilling, rainsoft water system, central vac, 3 car garage and the list goes on..